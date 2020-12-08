Leader of the opposition in Parliament and President of the Pradesh Congress Committee Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that farmers in West Bengal have come to understand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “trick” and that they would act against the Trinamul Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“TMC MPs in Parliament did not oppose the new farm bills. In the state, the TMC opposed the recent trade union sponsored ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 26 November. But considering the Assembly elections in the state, the TMC supremo needs to get votes of the farmers. As such, she has supported tomorrow’s ‘Bharat bandh’. Farmers of the state have now understood her trick. We are sure that the farmers will act against the TMC in the elections,” Mr Chowdhury told media persons in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district today. Mr Chowdhury led a huge rally, along with the President of the North Dinajpur Congress Committee, Mohit Sengupta, in Raiganj town this afternoon. Congress leaders claimed around 40 party activists took part in the rally.

“Common people could not cast their votes in the state in the last panchayat elections. TMC cadres captured booths and used the state police in their favour in all the districts. If fresh Assembly elections are held, it is a fact that the TMC government will fall,” Mr Chowdhury said.

“Law and order in the state has deteriorated in the past five years and people could not cast their votes. Understanding the situation and gauging the people’s mind, TMC ministers, leaders and members are fast starting to leave the party,” he added.

According to him, both the TMC and the BJP are the “same.”

“They will not act for the common people. They are active in dividing people in the name of religion. Given this, we expect that the results for the Congress in the coming Assembly elections will be much better than the last elections,” he said.

Regarding the Congress’ alliance with the Left Front, Mr Chowdhury said that his party was ready to form such an alliance for the 2021 Assembly elections.

“Other matters related with the alliance with the Left Front will be discussed later,” he said.