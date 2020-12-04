Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today inaugurated the newly constructed Majerhat Bridge, which had collapsed on 4 April 2018, while directing the Centre to return the supervision fees it had taken unnecessarily during construction and blamed Railways for delaying the project by nine months.

Miss Banerjee also announced three new flyovers in the city-Ganesh Chandra Avenue-New Market, Taratala-Tollygunge-Anwar Shah Road-Jadavpur Phari and Park Circus-Ballugunge Phari.

Renaming the Majerhat Bridge as ‘Jai Hind Bridge’ as a mark of honour to Netaji, Miss Banerjee said the newly constructed bridge is much better than the old one.

“This bridge has been designed as the Second Hooghly Bridge and is four-laned while the old one was twolaned. The load carrying capacity of the old bridge was 155MT but now it is 385MT,” she said.

Questioning the Centre as to why fees were charged while constructing the bridge, Miss Banerjee argued that usually bridges are built by the Railways and the road beneath by PWD “We paid Rs 34 crore to the Railways.

It is unjustified for the Centre to take fees for giving permission. Rs 55 crore was taken for dismantling bridge and KoPT took 77 lakh.

It seems as if only our vehicles will ply on this bridge,” she said. “Are you not ashamed of not giving a single penny and in return taking money from us? My question is under whose direction was the fees taken? If you can then please return the money as it is your duty,” she said adding that the money could have been spent on constructing many schools and roads.

State government spent Rs 311.76 cr for constructing the bridge but the manner in which photographs were clicked appeared as if all the work was done from Delhi, she added. Miss Banerjee blamed the Railways for the delay though she did not hold the employees at fault but accused the leaders who gave directions from Delhi.

“Three months were lost due to the Covid pandemic and prior to that the project was delayed by nine months by the Railways. I wouldn’t blame the employees but it is the leaders from Delhi who are at fault,” she added.

Refuting the allegations, ER said that the charges were taken as per rules. “Railways refutes all the charges as appearing in the media,” said the CPRO of ER, Kamal Deo Das.

“All the charges have been taken from the state PWD as per the codal provision of the Railways and according to the rules and regulations. Also, there has been no delay on the part of Railways. We are happy that the bridge has been rebuilt and opened for the use of the people in joint efforts of the state government and the Railways.”

She said that bikers without helmets would not be allowed on Majerhat Flyover and said that helmets would be given free of cost from the local police station in the next three days.

“We are not like some states that charge Rs 2000 for not wearing masks. Instead we request people to wear masks for their own safety,” she said.