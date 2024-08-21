Kolkata trainee doctor rape and murder: AAP women wing protest outside Rajghat, seek justice

Aam Aadmi Party’s women wing on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside Raj Ghat seeking justice for the Kolkata rape and murder victim and other women who faced atrocities across the country.

The AAP women leaders and party workers paid respect to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

In a protest held outside the memorial, the women sought justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a medical college and hospital in Kolkata, and demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators.

AAP councilor Nirmala Kumari who was present at the protest said that the incident of rape of a daughter in Kolkata was highly condemnable, and demanded from the central government that the culprit be given death penalty after a CBI inquiry.

She added that when rapists are given the death penalty, such incidents will be reduced.

The AAP leader added that the party and its leaders have always raised their voices for women’s safety, be it the incident of Hathras, Unnao or the case of Ankita Bhandari.

AAP MLA Preeti Jitender Tomar said that ”after 12 years, another Nirbhaya case has come before us, and the demand from the central government is that a law should be made regarding the safety of doctors and all the political parties should forget their differences and bring a law on this.

Another woman councilor of AAP in Delhi Sarika Chaudhary said that ”Everyone is extremely saddened by the increasing number of rape incidents in the country, be it Kolkata, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, we demand from the central government that the police force be increased for the safety of women and children and more fasttrack courts be created so that the perpetrators can be punished within 6 months”.