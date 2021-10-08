Kishtwar becoming hub of hydroelectric projects: Power Secretary

Union Secretary, Power, Alok Kumar, during his ongoing two days tour here took stock of the construction of four power projects with a total generation capacity of 2554 megawatts in Kishtwar and said that the government was determined to make the district the hub of hydroelectric power projects that would make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus.

Alok Kumar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Kishtwar, inspected the pace of progress on Kwar, Keru, and Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Projects coming up in the Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Kumar was accompanied by J&K Power Secretary Rohit Kansal, CMD NHPC, Abhay Kumar Singh; Union Joint Secretary Power, Vishal Kapoor, and others. He issued a slew of directions to the concerned officers for further accelerating the pace of progress on these prestigious power projects for timely completion.

During the inspection, he also took stock of progress on implementation of the area development plan in the adjoining areas of these projects.

Alok Kumar visited the dam site of the 1000 mws Pakal Dul hydroelectric project that is jointly being built by the Chenab Valley Power Ltd; NHPC and J&K Power Development Corporation.

The Union Secretary visited the 624 MW run-of-the-river Kiru hydroelectric project at Kiru village of Block Nagseni and reviewed the status of construction work on the powerhouse. During his visit to the 540 MW Kwar project, the Union Secretary was apprised about the status of the project.

He directed the authorities to ensure completion of all ongoing works in a stipulated time ensuring strict adherence to all COVID-19 SOPs.

The Union Secretary inspected the 390 MW Dul-Hasti Dam site and reviewed the generation capacity of the power project besides assessing related aspects of the venture. He was also briefed about the power scenario in the district.