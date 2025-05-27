Kingpin of major narcotics syndicate arrested by Delhi Police

The kingpin of a major narcotics syndicate who had been absconding for a long time was arrested by the Delhi Police, it said on Tuesday.

The police mentioned that Vijay has a history of crime as he was booked under cases of murder, snatching, NDPS, and the Excise Act.

Advertisement

The incident came to light after the arrest of one Lalla Babu on January 5 from Dilshad Garden, where the police confiscated 502 grams of heroin from his possession, which, during the investigation, came out to be supplied to Vijay and one Jitesh.

Advertisement

With this lead, the team immediately dispatched and got their hands on Jitesh, who was a resident of Nand Nagri, and 125 grams of narcotics substance were seized by the police from his possession, while Vijay managed to evade arrest.

Further investigation into this case led the police to the identification of Nizamuddin as he was the primary source of the recovered contraband heroin, and he was eventually arrested by the police in connection with this matter.

During the ongoing investigation, 99 grams of heroin were recovered from a car owned by Vijay, following which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him and proclamation proceedings were also initiated against him, said Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The officer further stated that, on May 20, Vijay (46) was arrested by the police for his involvement in more than 50 cases.

Amid the probe into this case, it came out that Vijay hailed from a family that was deeply rooted in criminal activities and also his brother has extensive criminal histories. Both of them have been listed as ‘bad characters’ in police stations.

The DCP mentioned that, “This arrest is a major blow to the drug syndicate active in the area. Delhi Police Crime Branch is steadfast in its commitment to pursue all leads and bring everyone involved in drug trafficking to justice.”

The investigation is further underway to trace the sources of trafficking and apprehend all remaining persons associated with this illegal network.