Kingpin, among three Bangladeshis, his Indian associate facilitating infiltration held

With the arrest of four persons, including three Bangladeshi immigrants, one of whom is their Bangladeshi facilitator and an Indian facilitator, the Delhi Police have unearthed a syndicate facilitating infiltrations into the country.

One of the immigrants was in possession of a Bangladeshi as well as an illegally acquired Indian passport.

The arrests resulted in the recovery of fake identity cards, including Passports, aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, PAN cards, and driving licences procured by their Indian facilitator, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

The DCP mentioned that the syndicate was involved in facilitating illegal immigration from Bangladesh to Delhi through Assam and providing the infiltrators accommodation in NCR areas using forged documents ensuring that the immigrants remain undetected.

Among the arrested include a kingpin of the nexus, Mohammad Iqbal, who changed his name to Farhan Khan and married a woman from Madhya Pradesh through a matrimonial platform, without disclosing her his Bangladeshi nationality. He has two daughters from this marriage and since 2022, he, along with his Indian wife and children, has been residing in the Panchsheel Vihar and Malviya Nagar areas of South Delhi.

Presently, he is engaged in the business of selling garments in weekly markets and to ensure smooth running of his garment business, he needed workers. So, he trafficked several Bangladeshi nationals to Delhi through the Assam border with the help of human traffickers based in the NCR, Gautam added.

The person who facilitated their stay in Delhi, identified as Agarsen Kumar, revealed that he is an authorized person to procure Aadhaar cards and confessed to his involvement in this scandal with his other associates.

It was further revealed that Kumar and his associates have enrolled many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants on Aadhaar by submitting false information to the government departments, the DCP elaborated.