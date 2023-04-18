KIIT Fashion Technology Student crowned Miss Teen Universe India 2023

Trishna Ray, student of KIIT School of Fashion Technology, has been crowned as ‘Miss Teen Universe India 2023’ at the Miss Teen Diva 2022 national pageant held at Jaipur . She will be representing India abroad.

Trishna was adjudged the best at the competition as she also bagged three other subtitles – Beauty with Brains, Best in Ramp Walk and Best in Speech Round. She was also adjudged as ‘Miss Teen India East’.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has expressed his delight over Trishna winning the crown and said that her success is reflection of the proper exposure given to students by the School of Fashion Technology at the national and international level apart from academics.