Khap leader Solanki holds Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar, demands rights for Delhi’s rural population

Under the leadership of Chaudhary Surender Solanki, head of the Palam 360 Khap, thousands of people from Delhi’s rural areas attended a Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s continued neglect of rural issues, including inadequate facilities, infrastructure, and proper representation.

Residents from all 360 villages in Delhi and several from neighbouring Haryana attended the Mahapanchayat.

In his address, Solanki emphasised the pivotal role that rural communities have played in the development of Delhi but lamented the current neglect.

Advertisement

“Delhi’s villages have neither become cities nor villages but resemble slum areas. The apathy of successive governments towards the long-standing issues of Delhi’s rural population is no longer tolerable,” he said.

Solanki warned the government that villagers would be forced to boycott the polls if their demands were not met before the Delhi Assembly elections.

“For over a year, we have been raising these issues with the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Chief Minister. Yet, apart from addressing a few minor concerns, the majority of problems remain unresolved. This time, we are ready for a decisive fight and demand a permanent solution to all our issues,” he declared.

The Mahapanchayat raised several key issues, including the resumption of land mutation processes in Delhi’s villages, granting land ownership rights to poor farmers under Section 74/4, and allocating alternative plots for those whose lands were acquired by the government.

Other demands included the implementation of the ownership scheme under the Swamitva Yojana without stamp duty, notification of the 2041 Master Plan, amendments to the land pooling policy, and the development of Delhi’s villages into “smart villages.”

The Mahapanchayat also called for the cancellation of outdated land laws under Sections 81 and 33, an end to the demolition and sealing drives, and the prevention of encroachment by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and electricity companies in rural areas. Additionally, the reinstatement of home guards with full benefits until the age of 60 was demanded.

Solanki highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Delhi’s rural areas, from poorly maintained roads and open sewers to the absence of basic infrastructure. “Many villages do not even have proper sewage systems, and the roads are filled with potholes. Life has become unbearable for the residents. Despite contributing significantly to the development of Delhi, our villages are treated worse than slums,” he said.

He further criticised the government’s unequal treatment of Delhi’s rural population compared to urban areas, pointing out the lack of investment in basic amenities and the beautification of villages. “We have given the government 15 days to address our issues. If not, we will launch an indefinite protest,” Solanki warned.

The Mahapanchayat also focused on the plight of the migrant population residing in Delhi’s villages, which face increasing hardships due to the lack of employment opportunities and deteriorating living conditions. Recent rains have worsened the situation, with many villages experiencing severe flooding, road damage, and an increased risk of diseases.

“We will not tolerate this exploitation any longer. Our lands were acquired at low prices, and we were promised better facilities in return, but the government has failed us. This betrayal will not stand,” said Solanki.