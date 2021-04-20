Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Tuesday informed that she was going into quarantine after her son and his wife turned Covid positive.

Shailaja informed this through her social media account and added that it was her decision to go into self quarantine.

“I do not have any symptoms but since I became a primary contact, I decided to go on quarantine. In the past few days I have taken part only in online meetings and will continue to do so in the same manner,” wrote Shailaja, presently resting at her home in Kannur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also in quarantine at his home in Kannur after he turned Covid negative last week.