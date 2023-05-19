Kerala govt suspends former state ATS head P Vijayan

The Kerala government has suspended senior IPS officer P Vijayan, former head of the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), pending enquiry in connection with a case of alleged leak of details regarding transportation of the Elathur train arson from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to Kozhikode.

The Kerala government has taken the disciplinary action against the IG of police, based on a report submitted by ADGP Law and Order, Ajith Kumar. The report said the leak of information about the Elathur train arson accused person’s transportation was a serious security failure.

It has been stated that Vijayan, who then headed the ATS of the Kerala Police, and a grade sub-inspector Manoj Kumar K, both of who were not part of the investigation, had contacted the officers who accompanied the accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri to Kerala.

The suspension order issued on Thursday said it was essential to suspend Vijayan from duty till the inquiry into the case was over.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) K Padmakumar has been entrusted with further inquiry in the matter. P Vijayan had been removed as both the head of the ATS as well as the position of managing director of Kerala Books and Publications Society three weeks ago and refused to give him a new posting.

The Kerala Police’s plan to covertly transport Shahrukh Saifi to the state in a private SUV in order to avoid media and public attention has not gone smoothly as their journey got halted twice due to unexpected events.

A police team was stuck on the road for about an hour after the vehicle’s tire got flat at Mammakkunnu near Kannur at around 3.35 am. They contacted Edakkad police station, then the Edakkad police reached the spot and arranged another vehicle. But the police team could not continue their journey, as the vehicle had some technical problems. Then, the police arranged a private vehicle for the team to continue their journey to Kozhikode at around 5am.

It is said that the security arrangements made for the team were inadequate as there were only three members in the team who brought Shahrukh to Kerala and there were no other escorted vehicles to provide security.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that resistance is brewing among IPS officers in the state over the suspension of IG P Vijayan. Policemen are anguished over the tough action taken against P Vijayan, who was among the best investigating officers, an officer who successfully proved cases including the Chelambara bank robbery, the nodal officer of the student police scheme which is a model for the country, the person in charge of the Punyam Poonkavanam project in Sabarimala, etc.

Vijayan was even praised by Prime Minister Modi. It has also been said that the infighting within the police was the real reason behind the action against Vijayan.