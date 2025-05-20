Kejriwal’s claims on education hollow: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his claims of establishing high standards in higher education during his tenure in Delhi are as hollow as his other promises.

Sachdeva claimed that even after ten years of Kejriwal’s rule, 90 per cent of government schools do not offer science, and three-fourths do not offer commerce, which the BJP leader said was the truth of the education system under the then Kejriwal government in Delhi.

He alleged that a large number of students in classes 9 and 11 deliberately failed so that the results of classes 10 and 12 appear to be excellent.

Calling the formation of a student wing within his party as laughable, the Delhi BJP chief said the then Kejriwal government is known more for its liquor policies, and today’s relaunch of a student union seems like presenting old wine in a new bottle.

“It is quite absurd for a party that couldn’t win even a single seat in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) during 10 years of power, to now talk about launching a student wing after losing power,” he added.