Kejriwal’s advice to AAP councillors for Delhi assembly polls: avoid overconfidence, no election is easy

Referring to the outcome of the recently concluded Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday advised them to avoid overconfidence, and added that no election is easy.

Kejriwal advised the AAP councillors to work together in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

He further said, ” Biggest lesson one must learn from today’s election is to never be overconfident. Every election is tough. It is hard work. Do not get into infighting,” he added.

Kejriwal said that Delhi Assembly elections are approaching, and they should not be taken lightly.

The AAP chief added that in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, their role will be important, because the party is also in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and people expect basics like cleanliness.

He added that,”We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections,” Kejriwal said.

AAP supremo instructed all councilors to personally ensure daily sweeping and proper garbage collection in their wards.

The AAP chief emphasized that the upcoming assembly elections of the national capital are very important for the party, and all will have to work together to win the polls, he added.

Kejriwal acknowledged the resilience and determination of the party amid what he termed as “unprecedented political attacks,” which included important leaders of the part being jailed, many other targeted with various charges.

Referring to the past two years as the most challenging for the party, he highlighted the unwavering support of AAP leaders and members in the face of adversity.

“This kind of attack that was launched against us—something like this — has never been seen in history, at least not in Indian politics. No government or party has ever been attacked to this extent,” Kejriwal claimed.

He emphasized that despite these challenges, the party continues to stand strong with the support of the people and the guiding hand of divine justice.

As the party gears up for upcoming elections, Kejriwal stressed the importance of staying united and working towards the common goal of serving the people.

He said, “Wherever you go in the country, people praise the Aam Aadmi Party. They say they improved schools in Delhi, they built Mohalla Clinics, they improved hospitals, they gave free electricity, free bus rides for women, CCTVs,” he added.