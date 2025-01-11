Kejriwal writes to CEC alleging BJP attempting to manipulate voter lists in New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging BJP of making repeated attempts to manipulate the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In his letter addressed to the CEC, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP’s candidate from New Delhi seat said, “I write to you with grave concern regarding the repeated attempts by members of the BJP to manipulate the voter lists in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a systematic effort to subvert the integrity of the upcoming elections.”

He asserted that the BJP is engaging in backdoor tactics to hoodwink the people of Delhi and manipulate electoral rolls secretly.

“BJP has now resorted to a new way to manipulate electoral rolls. It is transferring votes from across the country to the New Delhi Assembly using addresses of its own MPs and Ministers who live under this constituency,”Kejriwal said.

Referring to BJP’s candidate from New Delhi seat Pravesh Verma, he claimed 33 new votes have been submitted for being transferred to Verma’s official residence.

“Are we expected to believe that overnight 33 people from across India have shifted their residence to that of Mr Verma? Is this being done at the behest of the BJP candidate? If so, then he must be disqualified from contesting elections for indulging in corrupt practices,” the AAP convener said.

Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to immediately register a criminal FIR against those responsible and take strict action to prevent such “blatant” attempts at subverting the democratic process.

He also urged the poll panel to immediately halt these “suspicious” voter transfers.