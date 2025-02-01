Kejriwal urges BJP supporters to go beyond politics, vote for AAP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the BJP supporters in Delhi to prioritize their family’s well-being over party loyalty, alleging that if the saffron party wins polls, it would mean the end of free electricity, water, healthcare, and women’s free bus travel.

He claimed that families would be burdened with Rs 25,000 in the form of extra expenses every month, which are being saved due to the welfare schemes run by the AAP government.

Citing BJP-ruled states as examples, he claimed that they lack 24×7 free electricity and quality government schools, and urged voters to look beyond politics and take into account the real impact on their lives.

Kejriwal, in a video message released on Saturday, addressed BJP supporters with an important appeal, recounting his interaction with a staunch saffron party supporter, whom he asked as to where did his children study, to which he replied that they are studying at government schools.

He followed up by asking about the quality of the government schools, to which the AAP chief claimed that the man admitted the significant improvement in schools, with better teachers and improved results.

He said he also asked him about the round- the- clock free electricity in Delhi, and whether it was available in the BJP -governed states and claimed that the supporter said no. The AAP chief claimed that the man was convinced and said that he will vote for AAP in the polls, but will not leave BJP,” to which the AAP chief said ‘as you wish.’

Meanwhile, it was yesterday that the senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while addressing a public meeting, had urged the people of Delhi vote for the ‘jhadu’ (AAP’s electoral symbol), and claimed that Kejriwal’s government saves every household Rs 25,000 through free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and bus travel for women.”