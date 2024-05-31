Kejriwal urges BJP not to do politics on water crisis, asks help to resolve issue

Expressing concern over the city’s water crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Bharatiya Janata Party not to do politics over the issue, and urged the saffron party to come together and help in resolving the issue by providing relief to the people of the city.

Kejriwal, taking to social media platform X, wrote that the BJP people are protesting against the Delhi government, which will not solve the problem.

He further suggested that if the BJP talks to governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and gets some water for Delhi then the city’s residents will appreciate this greatly.

The Delhi CM further said that the scorching heat was not under anyone’s control, but if efforts were put together then relief could be brought to the people who were taking a hit amid the extreme weather and the shortage of water.

Kejriwal also mentioned that unprecedented heat was being experienced this time across the nation, causing a water and electricity crisis.

The Delhi CM, mentioning the rise in the electricity consumption of the city said that last year, the peak demand for electricity in Delhi was 7438 MW, and in comparison, this year the peak demand has reached 8302 MW.

He further said that despite the elevated demand, the power situation in Delhi was under control, and so far there were no power cuts like in other states.

Kejriwal pointed that due to the scorching heat and high temperatures, the demand for water had increased a lot in the city, and claimed that the water received in Delhi from neighbouring states has reduced.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a massive protest against the AAP government, alleging that the current water crisis was the result of alleged corruption and mismanagement by the Kejriwal government.

The city has been facing water shortage , although the government has taken several measures to ensure that supply of the natural resource is made available amid the heat wave conditions.