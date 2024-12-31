Kejriwal to launch Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana from CP’s Hanuman Temple; CM Atishi from Gurudwara in Karol Bagh

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, will launch the Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will launch the scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh.

“Today, along with my wife, I will launch the Priest Granthi Samman Yojana from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. Atishi ji will launch this scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Notably, ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal on Monday announced the Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana, under which he stated that the priests of temples and the ‘granthis’ of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. He further stated that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government winning in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal stated that this is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family and we never paid attention to them.

He further said that pujaris serve us. Be it the birthday of our kid or the death of a loved one, they have always connected us with God. But they never gave attention to their own families, and neither did we pay enough attention to them. This is happening for the first time in the country. We have done many works in the national capital that happened for the very first time. We improved schools and hospitals and made bus travel for women. I just hope that the BJP and the Congress governments will learn from this and will implement such schemes in the state run by them.

Slamming the BJP, he said that they tried their best to halt the Mahila Samman Yojana by making false cases and sending police. The registration for the same scheme is still underway. They tried to halt the Sanjeevani Yojana but could not. I want them to not do the same with this scheme.

