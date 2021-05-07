Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the central government provided 730 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen to the national capital on Wednesday, which is more than half what it allotted to the city.

In gratitude expressing gesture, Kejriwal has written a letter to the PM and thanked him for providing Delhi more than the required capacity. Meanwhile, he also requested Modi to ensure the supply to Delhi every day.

I would extend my gratitude to you on behalf of all Delhiites for providing us ample supply of medical oxygen. I would urge you to maintain this supply to Delhi and ensure that it is not reduced in future. The whole city would remain thankful to you,” the letter read.

A day ago, the Supreme Court had rapped the Centre to ensure the supply of 700 MT at least to Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had issued a show-cause notice to the central government, asking it to explain why the court should not initiate contempt proceedings against it.

The court said it has been brought to its notice that Delhi is not receiving its allocated quota of medical oxygen.

The crisis of medical oxygen in the capital is forcing the hospitals in Delhi to send desperate messages for emergency oxygen supplies. Several big hospitals in Delhi are relying on daily oxygen supplies but they are not getting enough to keep some as a backup in case of emergency.

The situation is worse still in small hospitals that don’t have storage tanks and have to rely on big cylinders.