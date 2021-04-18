Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Centre to allow for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19 in the national capital amid the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases here, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi government was ready to initiate a door-to-door vaccination drive if permitted by the central government and sought municipal corporations’ support for such proposals.

“I have personally requested the Centre to grant us permission for this. I hope that they will agree. This will help us to vaccinate the population with greater speed. If the MCD ever requires my assistance, I am available. Please call me, communicate with me and I will do whatever is in my best capacity to help you. Again, I reiterate, we need to come together and work together as a team to overcome this crisis,” he said.

The CM also underlined that the current crisis could only be solved if all worked together.

“Central government, Delhi government and MCDs will work together. Only then we will be able to handle the current surge of Covid in Delhi. Even in the first wave, the central government, Delhi government and MCD had successfully worked together in Delhi. We will all work shoulder to shoulder for the people of Delhi and the country. If we get permission from the central government, then we will start door-to-door vaccination on a large scale in Delhi. We need your help,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement.

The three MCDs are run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and have often been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Kejriwal.