Kejriwal Meets Newly Elected AAP MLAs, Discusses Future Strategy and BJP’s Accountability

Aam Aadmi Party’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal met 22 newly elected members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, along with caretaker Chief Minister Atishi, at his Ferozshah Road residence today to discuss the party’s future course of action following its recent defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting aimed to reflect on the loss and strategise on how AAP will continue its political journey as a strong and constructive opposition.

Atishi, who successfully defended her Kalkaji constituency seat against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, addressed the media after the meeting, stating that AAP’s primary goal would be to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfills its promises to the people of Delhi. “The AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays ₹2,500 per month to women by March 8, as promised, provides 300 units of free electricity, and continues other public welfare initiatives,” she said.

Atishi also raised concerns about the alleged malpractices and irregularities during the elections, describing the process as unprecedented. “Such an election would have never happened in the history of Delhi. Money and liquor were being distributed openly, police were involved, and anyone complaining about it was jailed,” she claimed.

After the meeting, AAP leaders Sahiram Pahalwan and Sanjeev Jha emphasised that Kejriwal had directed them to ensure the fulfillment of BJP’s promises. “We are committed to ensuring that the work carried out in the last 10 years in Delhi continues,” said Jha. “Our job as MLAs is to serve the people and hold the ruling party accountable,” he added further.

Anil Jha, the AAP candidate who won from the Kirari constituency, also commented, noting the BJP’s pledge to clean the Yamuna river in 5-7 months. “We will support the BJP in their efforts to clean the Yamuna river and ensure that they follow through with this promise, as they are in power at the Centre, in Haryana, and UP,” he said.

AAP’s Mukesh Ahlawat echoed similar sentiments, reaffirming the party’s commitment as a strong opposition. “Kejriwal has instructed us to play the role of opposition effectively and hold the ruling party to its commitments,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment from the newly elected MLAs to ensure that the promises made by the BJP to the people of Delhi are not forgotten and that the progress of the city continues without interruption.