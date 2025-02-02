Kejriwal lied, deceived people of Delhi Dehat: Amit Shah

Stepping up his attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he only lied and deceived the people of ‘Delhi Dehat’.

Shah made the statement after a delegation from 360 villages of Delhi Dehat met him in the city, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The Union Home Minister in a post on X wrote: “Met a delegation from 360 villages of Delhi Dehat. Arvind Kejriwal only lied and deceived the people of Delhi Dehat.”

He claimed the people of these 360 villages and 36 communities affected by AAP-DA have given their full support to BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Shah asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from a poor family, can solve the problems of Delhi Dehat.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both the Assembly polls.