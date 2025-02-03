“Kejriwal is earning crores?”: Sambit Patra slams Kejriwal on water management in Capital

BJP MP Sambit Patra has fiercely criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s handling of the city’s water supply, accusing him of profiting from mafia-run water distribution networks. Speaking in Bijwasan, Patra raised questions about the adequacy and quality of water supplied to residents, claiming that Kejriwal’s promises of free water were a façade.

“Aren’t residents of this area our citizens? Do they not have the right to clean drinking water?” Patra asked, highlighting the ongoing struggles of Delhi’s residents who, according to him, are forced to buy water from mafias. “Why are they forced to buy water from mafias?” he questioned further, arguing that Kejriwal was making profits at the expense of citizens’ access to clean water.

Patra went on to accuse Kejriwal of earning crores through these illegal networks. “Arvind Kejriwal is earning crores by supplying water in this way,” Patra alleged. “You can see a private meter installed here,” he said, suggesting that the installation of private meters was a clear indication of the involvement of illegal water distribution practices.

“The only difference between Venice and Kapashera is that water in Venice flows under us, while here it flows above our heads,” Patra said, comparing the water crisis in Delhi to the well-known canals of Venice.

Patra also attacked Kejriwal’s claim of providing free water, stating, “People say the water is paid while Arvind Kejriwal boasts of supplying free water…” He insisted that the water problem was linked to a network of mafias that were profiting from the situation. “This trap is spread by the mafia friends of Arvind Kejriwal, from whom Arvind Kejriwal earns crores of rupees daily,” Patra claimed.

Patra further criticized the overall water quality, saying, “Never have I seen anything like this… In such a huge area, people have no access to drinking water.” He also pointed out a study that revealed that all Vidhan Sabhas in Delhi are supplied with dirty water.

Finally, Patra questioned Kejriwal’s accountability for the water crisis, asking who he would blame next. “According to a study, every Vidhan Sabha of Delhi is being supplied with dirty water… Now who will he blame for this? Haryana, Punjab, or J&K?” Patra said, accusing Kejriwal of failing to take responsibility. “AAP-da and Arvind Kejriwal are responsible for this,” Patra said.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi will go to the polls on Wednesday and the results of the election will be declared on February 8.