As a measure to address the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in Delhi to tide over the pandemic crisis. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that the purpose of the move is to break the transmission chain and that the essential services will not be affected during the curfew.

During the curfew, the city government has ordered the malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms to shut down. However, Cinema halls can function with a capping of 30 per cent seating capacity.

Kejriwal also assured that there is no dearth of hospitals in Delhi and that measures are being taken to ensure an adequate supply of drugs required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“There is no shortage of COVID-19 beds in Delhi hospitals,” Kejriwal said. He added that people attending weddings in Delhi to be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew.

Besides, the government has asked officials to take stern action against those found flouting Covid-19 protocols.

The decision of weekend lockdown was taken during a meeting presided over by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed to impose a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said that lockdown is no solution to slow the spread of coronavirus cases and that it would be imposed in Delhi only if the “hospital system collapses”.

Delhi is currently reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19. The national capital on Wednesday recorded 17,282 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic, while 104 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,540. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count to date.

Home delivery and takeaway services will be allowed while no in-house dining in restaurants will be allowed. Weddings that have been planned will be allowed with curfew passes. Only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed said CM Kejriwal adding that specific rules will soon be issued for the same.

“These restrictions are for your sake, for you and your families. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission,” he said.

“Don’t panic. All essential services will be available through the weekend,” he added.

The restrictions have been announced after CM Arvind Kejriwal met with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and top officials on Thursday.