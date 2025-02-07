Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP candidates over poaching claims

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a crucial meeting with all 70 party candidates to prepare them against BJP’s alleged attempts to influence them to switch sides, the party said.

According to the AAP chief’s claims , on Thursday, BJP representatives allegedly contacted AAP candidates, offering them Rs 15 crore each in lieu of joining their party and quitting from AAP.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Kejriwal reassured the candidates that AAP is on track to form the government in Delhi, and urged them to maintain the same determination they showed during the election and to be fully prepared for the vote counting process.

Advertisement

Kejriwal’s inn his message to his party candidates said, “AAP will stand firm against any attempts to undermine the mandate given by the people of Delhi.”

Following the meeting, senior party leader Manish Sisodia addressed the media, and called out the BJP for allegedly trying to contest polls using money power and intimidation.

He further alleged that BJP has resorted to disgraceful tactics, and claimed that after Saturday, their entire game will be over, Sisodia asserted.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi State Convener Gopal Rai reiterated party’s confidence, claiming to secure a decisive victory in polsl.

Rai said, “The feedback from candidates clearly indicates that AAP is set to win more than 50 seats in Delhi, with around 7-8 seats witnessing tough competition,” he added.

Responding to questions about offers made to AAP legislators, Rai claimed that multiple MLAs shared similar accounts in the meeting, and further said that AAP MLA and minister from Sultanpuri had even made public the phone number of an individual who attempted to bribe him.

AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra and Delhi government minister Mukesh Ahlawat has alleged that he received a WhatsApp call around 11 AM from an unidentified individual who claimed to be contacting him on behalf of BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

Taking to platform X, Ahlawat wrote, “I may die, I may be cut down but I will never abandon Arvind Kejriwal ji. I got a call from this number. He said that his government is being formed, he will make you a minister and will also give you 15 crores. Leave “AAP” and come. I want to tell them that the respect that Kejriwal Ji and the AAP party have given me, I will never leave my party till my death,” he added.

The AAP politician had also posted a screenshot of the alleged number from which he got a call.