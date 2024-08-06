Kejriwal govt’s vision is to provide best education to children: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said that it is the vision of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to provide the best education to children of the poorest families of Delhi.

The minister made the statement after inspecting the ongoing work of a five-storey school with 120 rooms equipped with modern facilities in Sundar Nagari.

She said the building of this new school is no less than the building of any international university. The school will become a hub of world-class education for 8,000 children amid the dense population of North-East Delhi.

“It is the vision of Arvind Kejriwal ji to provide the best education to the children of the poorest families of Delhi. This new school is an attempt to fulfill this dream,” she said.

In a directive to concerned officials, Atishi said, “The remaining work should be completed within a month and the school should be dedicated to the students and every detail should be taken special care of in the final phase.”

She said this new school would reduce the pressure of students on the schools of Mandoli, Sable, Sundar Nagari, Bank Colony, Harsh Vihar, Nand Nagari areas.

The new school with 120 rooms is equipped with all the modern facilities, including smart classrooms, libraries, excellent labs, activity rooms, lifts, she added.

Atishi further said, “The children of the surrounding area would get excellent education in this school of Sundar Nagari. And through this, we will ensure world-class education for children of every section, rich and poor. This school, equipped with world-class facilities will become a hub of quality education in the area and will also leave private schools behind in terms of education.”

She said the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is to change the country through education. This vision will be fulfilled only when the children of a poor family get all the facilities that children of a rich family get. “We have started this by making the Delhi government schools excellent. Our government has assured the parents of Delhi that lack of money will never come in the way of quality education for their children,” she added.