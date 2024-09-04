Kejriwal govt committed to making public transport more attractive and accessible: Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is committed to making public transport more attractive and accessible in the national capital.

The Minister made the statement after he inspected and experienced a ride on the newly launched ‘Uber Shuttle,’ the latest bus service offered by Uber under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme 2023.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is committed to making public transport more attractive and accessible, encouraging citizens to shift from private vehicles to public transportation,” he said.

Gahlot further said, “The Delhi Premium Bus Scheme was designed not only to make public transport more comfortable and attractive but also to reduce air pollution by encouraging a shift from private vehicles to eco-friendly public transport options. The introduction of Uber Shuttle under the scheme marks a new era in urban transportation for Delhi.”

“This service is designed to offer a superior commuting experience with comfort, safety, and convenience at its core. This will not only help reduce traffic congestion but also contribute to our broader goal of a cleaner, greener Delhi,” he said.

Under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme 2023, which was notified earlier in November last, two companies were granted licenses to commence operations in May this year. Uber is the first ride-hailing aggregator to receive such a license.

The Uber Shuttle service will feature air-conditioned buses operating on predefined routes, connecting key business districts with residential areas across the city. Commuters will benefit from the convenience of pre-booking seats up to a week in advance, tracking the live location and route of the bus, viewing its expected time of arrival (ETA), and making cashless payments, all through the Uber app.