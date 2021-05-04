Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that all autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5000 each by the Delhi govt so that they get a little help during this financial crisis.

The chief minister also announced free rations for all ration card holders in Delhi for two months.

“All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5000 each by the Delhi government so that they get a little help during this financial crisis,” Kejriwal said.

“Delhi government to give free ration for two months to 72 lakh ration cardholders,” he added.

With these announcements, over 1,56,000 autorickshaw drivers are expected to get a benefit from the scheme. The free-ration scheme is expected to help over 72 lakh people in the national capital.

Kejriwal, however, said that the decision does not mean that the restrictions imposed in the national capital will last for two months. He further hoped that the situation in Delhi will improve and a lockdown will not be needed’.

During the first wave of Covid-19, the Delhi government had said it provided similar financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers, and Rs 10,000 to around 44,000 construction workers.

The national capital is under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Monday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths.