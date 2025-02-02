Kejriwal alleges BJP workers applying ink on voters of JJ clusters by offering money

With the voting date for the Delhi assembly polls approaching near, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Sunday alleged that the BJP workers are going door to door in JJ Clusters and marking their fingers with ink by offering money, in order to stop them from casting their votes on the voting day.

In a video message, Kejriwal alleged that members of a rival party are allegedly approaching citizens, offering Rs 3,000 in exchange for allowing ink to be applied to their fingers without actually casting their votes.

“BJP members are going door-to-door, telling people to take Rs 3,000 and that the Election Commission will come to their homes to cast their votes. They are saying that people can vote from home and get ink applied on their fingers in return. When I heard this, I was shocked. This is a huge conspiracy against you. A massive plot is being set up to trap you. I am your elder brother, and trust me; I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about this.”

“You are simple and innocent people. If, by mistake, you accept money and get ink applied on your finger, or if you cast a fake vote on their instructions, these people will file a case against you and have you arrested the very next day,” he claimed.

Elaborating it further, the former CM highlighted that on the night before elections, media personnel and cameras would be monitoring JJ Clusters and similar areas. If anyone is caught accepting money for fraudulent voting, they could face years of legal trouble.

“If you get caught and the police find out that you took money and got ink applied on your finger, you will land in huge trouble. The case will drag on for years, and you will end up spending lakhs of rupees in courts and legal matters,” Kejriwal said.

Citing past incidents on the similar issue, the AAP leader said, “This has happened many times before, innocent poor people have spent 8-10 years in jail for getting involved in fake voting scams and no one comes to save them. The very people giving you money today will get you arrested tomorrow. This is a massive fraud, and you could end up in jail under charges of fraud.”

“Don’t fall into this trap, if they are giving you free money, take it, but do not get ink applied on your finger in exchange for it. It will create a lifelong problem for you,” he mentioned.

Moreover, the AAP chief claimed that if the BJP comes to power, they will destroy the JJ clusters. “If, by mistake, the BJP government comes to power, your homes will not be spared. They will demolish all the Jhuggis within six months. But if you strengthen my hands and the AAP forms the government again, then mark my words—no one will dare touch your slum. I will not let anyone demolish your homes.”