Karnataka to set up authority on food processing, agro products

The Karnataka government has decided to set up a ‘secondary agriculture directorate’ which will work regarding the processing of food and all agro products. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also stated that his government will work towards doubling the income of farmers.

Bommai announced this on Wednesday and also stated the state aims to become the first to increase the income of farmers two times by 2023-24. The Chief Minister made this announcement after holding discussions with National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman Empowered Body Doubling Famer’s Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare CEO Dr Ashok Dalwai.

A special task force is being formed in connection with the processing of food and all agro products. It will also deal with horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fishery. It will be called the secondary agriculture directorate, he explained. “Karnataka has taken a keen interest in doubling farmers’ income. We should achieve it by 2023-24. A detailed discussion is being held. Several steps needed to be taken for increasing farmers’ income by two times and the central government is ready to work with us,” Bommai said.

He said that a committee consisting of farmers will be formed, they will be in touch with the centre and prepare a Karnataka specific report. The committee will be constituted under the leadership of the Agriculture minister. With the help of agricultural universities, the focus will be on seed, pest and fertilizer management and importance will also be given to improve nutrition levels in the soil.