Amid talks of change of leadership in Karnataka, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa has postponed the dinner party, he held on July 25 for the party legislators and senior leaders. Earlier, he had also cancelled a BJP legislators meeting scheduled on the same day to celebrate the completion of two years in office.

Sources in the party said that the decision to call off the dinner party was taken in the backdrop of talk of a change of leadership in the state.

It is also thought that many legislators would refrain from attending the dinner party and the change of leadership issue dominates the occasion of the celebration of two years by the BJP government under the leadership of Yediyurappa.

The Karnataka chief minister has also cancelled programmes organized in his home district, Shivamogga. Meanwhile, he is expected to take major decisions at the state cabinet meeting on Thursday evening.

It is said that Yediyurappa is now mentally prepared to give in to the pressure of the high command. Though major Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers’ delegation are parading to his official residence for two days, he is conveying the message to them that he should follow what the party asks him to do.

Yediyurappa did not talk much during the interactions with seers and he is not even talking to the media. His appeal on Twitter to the followers not to indulge in protests at any political eventuality has sealed the fact that he is on exit mode and it is to be seen when this is going to happen.

Yediyurappa had visited Delhi last week and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J.P. Nadda.

His Delhi trip had triggered speculations that he is on the way out and the party central leadership is working on a succession plan.