Kapoor attributes Yadav’s objection to Holi Milan expenses to anti-Hindu agenda

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday attributed Congress leader Devender Yadav’s objection to Delhi government’s Holi Milan expenditure to an alleged anti-Hindu agenda of his party.

Kapoor stated that such Holi Milan events have been organised since the 1950s in Delhi, adding that Yadav seems to have forgotten this.

Taking a dig at the Delhi Congress chief, he alleged that he has a penchant to be in the news on a daily basis, and for this, on Tuesday, Yadav has objected to the newly formed Delhi government’s expense on Holi Milan.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson urged the grand old party’s Delhi unit chief to reflect and change the mindset and respect the culture. He said such events are aimed at promoting unity and also uphold a sense of togetherness in society.

He urged the Delhi Congress chief to respect such festivals and cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, Yadav alleged that the BJP government lavishly spent on Holi Milan celebration, which was not in line with CM Gupta’s promise of not squandering the taxpayers’ money for unnecessary expenses, while he also suspects corruption in this regard.