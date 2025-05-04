Juvenile among two held for firing at businessman in Central Delhi

A 21-year-old youth and his juvenile friend were held for shooting at a perfume businessman near Bhairon Mandir in Central Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, a call about a person being admitted to a hospital with bullet wounds was received at 10 pm on Friday.

When contacted, the injured businessman, R K Singh, informed the police that the assailants came on bike and fired a round at him at around 9 pm near Bhairon Mandir.

On being consulted about the condition of the victim, the doctors attending on him said he was found out of danger. Subsequently, an FIR under attempted murder and Arms Act was registered in the Tilak Marg police station and six teams were constituted to nab the offenders, an official mentioned.

Within 24 hours of the registration of the complaint, one of the assailants was arrested while his associate, a juvenile, was detained in this regard, he said.

The cops mentioned that the victim runs a perfume shop in Tilak Bazar Chandni Chowk. He told them that he was robbed by the duo even though he didn’t have a huge amount of cash with him at the time of firing at him.

Further, the official added that the motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained. However, prima facie robbery appears to be a motive.