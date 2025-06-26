Job racket busted, kingpin held on teenager’s complaint, wife absconding

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for duping a teenager with an offer of job using social media platforms, officials said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the victim filed a complaint regarding him being defrauded of Rs 9,000 by the accused. In his statement, the teenager mentioned that he came across an advertisement on YouTube for an application ‘Job Hai’ that claimed to offer jobs.

The teenager downloaded the app and applied for the position of a cashier. He was, subsequently, contacted by a person who identified himself as Kamal from the HR of the organization, on WhatsApp.

Thereafter, he was called for a walk-in interview on May 27 in Nirman Vihar. After an interaction, the fraudster demanded money from him on various pretext with an assurance of a job at Zepto. The victim transferred over Rs 9,000 to him via a QR code he shared between May 27 and June 6.

When the victim refused to pay more money, the fraudster blocked him without refunding the amount he had paid or offering the job. He posed as a representative of a fictitious recruitment agency named ‘Treasure Find Solution’.

With this information, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Shahdara police station on June 19 and an investigation was taken up by police officers, said Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The officer added that, during preliminary investigation into the case, the cops gathered the details of the bank accounts used in the crime and, through the mobile number, traced the location.

With the leads gathered in this case, accused Rahul, the kingpin of the scam, was tracked down in Bahadurgarh, served with a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNS. However, he remained evasive during questioning.

Investigations further revealed that he and his wife, Seema, had been running the unregistered recruitment agency Treasure Find Solution since 2011, using multiple mobile numbers to defraud gullible people. With digital evidence linking her to other co-accused, Seema also has been implicated in the case.

“We traced the couple’s office to a building in Nirman Vihar but found that it had been closed days ago. A raid of the premises yielded over 100 resumes, Aadhaar cards, company agreements, and a stamp,” the DCP said.

“There have been complaints from other states suggesting a larger operation. Rahul has been arrested, while Seema remains on the run with her phone switched off,” he added.

Investigation into the case is ongoing to track down other members of the scam network, the DCP stated.