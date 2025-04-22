JNUSU election process resumes after 5-day deadlock

Following a deadlock of Five days, the electoral process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) resumed on Tuesday with the University General Board Meeting (UGBM) scheduled later in the evening.

According to the JNU Election Committee, the elections will take place on schedule with voting on April 25 and the results will be declared on April 28.

The move came after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed a complaint with the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) on April 18.

Notably, the entire election process was put on hold following the allegations of vandalism by the election committee.

“The recent incidents of violence and vandalism at EC officers and on EC members on April 17, 18 have seriously disrupted the election process. In view of this, it has been decided to put the entire election process on hold. Till further notice, the final list of candidates has also been put on hold,” stated an official communication from JNUSU Election Committee.

As per the latest update, the The university-wide GBM took place on Tuesday, while the presidential debate will take place on April 23.

April 24 has been marked as a no-campaign day. Polling will be conducted on April 25 in two sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will begin the same night at 9 pm, and the final results will be declared on April 28.

On the move, ABVP JNU President Rajeshwar Kant Dubey said, “Due to the protest by ABVP and the complaint letter given to the Grievance Redressal Committee with demands on 19th April, the Election Committee was forced to hold the Presidential debate tomorrow on 23rd April 2025 and the election on 25th April.”

The JNUSU polls are going to be held after a sustained student agitation over the delay in the announcement of the election schedule. In March, students held protests and locked the Dean of Students’ office, demanding immediate issuance of the notification.