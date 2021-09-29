J&K to tap renewable energy

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has stressed for tapping the solar and wind energy potential in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehta, while reviewing the renewable energy sources, observed that the solar and wind energy potential has to be fully utilized by deploying the latest technology in the field. He entrusted the Science and Technology Department to develop rooftop photovoltaic solar projects in the two secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar as a pilot project and undertake net metering thereof to evaluate the energy efficiency of these projects.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to pay special attention to the development of biomass energy which has a huge potential in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Power Development, Science & Technology, General Administration, and Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs participated in the meeting.

The Science & Technology Department was asked to organize a workshop on the development of biomass energy in consultation with reputed domain experts.