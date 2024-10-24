Jamia files complaint over scuffle during Deepotsav event

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Thursday said it has filed a complaint over the recent scuffle in the university campus.

In a statement, JMI PRO stated, “Taking a serious view of the attempt to tarnish the composite character of the institution, JMI has lodged a complaint against unknown miscreants for disrupting Diwali celebrations in the campus.”

“It has come to light that some unidentified individuals sneaked into the campus to disrupt the Diwali celebrations organized by the university students of all communities and faiths, but were disrupted in the form of unwarranted sloganeering aimed at subverting the prevailing harmony on the university campus.

“The university administration has requested the police to identify all such anti-social elements for necessary action,” he said.

However, a police official said the university has submitted a complaint, but no FIR has been registered in this regard.

On Tuesday night, a scuffle broke out between two groups, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claiming that pro-Palestine slogans were raised in the varsity during the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations.

A video of the incident had also surfaced on social media where such slogans could be heard.