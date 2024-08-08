Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s team installs water coolers in Patparganj

Under the direction of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia, his team is installing 50 water coolers in the Patparganj area, funded by his MLA funds, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday.

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with a case he claims is fabricated, obtained court permission to utilise his MLA fund for this purpose. Responding to a pressing need expressed by residents for better access to drinking water, Sisodia instructed his team to address this issue.

So far, 20 water coolers have been installed in various locations throughout the Patparganj Assembly constituency. An additional 30 water coolers are scheduled to be installed by next week. The installation is being carried out by Sisodia’s team to address the local demand for improved water facilities, the party statement said.

Advertisement

The decision to use the MLA fund for this initiative was driven by the needs of the community, as reported by constituents.

Furthermore, the party claimed that the CBI investigation and legal proceedings against Sisodia have not deterred him from prioritising the welfare of his area, highlighting his continued engagement with local issues despite his current situation.