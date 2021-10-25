Jai Ram hails PM’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that Rs 64,000 crore PM’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today, will boost healthcare facilities in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for launching this mega mission which would go a long way in strengthening the health care network from village to block level in the next four to five years.

This mission would ensure specialized health services to the people nearer to their homes, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that Health and Wellness Centres would be opened under this mission in villages and cities having facilities for early detection of diseases.

The facilities like free medical consultation, free tests and medicines would be made available in these centres and it would ensure strengthening of health infrastructure in rural areas of the state, the CM said.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for ensuring that special focus would be laid on strengthening health infrastructure under this Mission in hilly States like Himachal Pradesh.

He lauded PM Modi led NDA government for achieving the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses in its fight against the Corona epidemic.

ends