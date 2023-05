Sanju Dei, working as a sweeper in the BMC was detected with cancer a few months ago and she passed away on Wednesday. Her son Pabitra approached Rudra Narayan Samantaray, president Jai Odisha organization for help in cremating the body.

Samantaray provided the Jai Odisha’s hearse to carry the body and made necessary arrangements for the cremation as per Christian community norms. Jai Odisha team members were at the funeral and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.