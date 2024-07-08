IYF stages protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET row

Alleging rigging in the NEET-UG exam 2024, the India Youth Front (IYF), the umbrella organisation of the youth wings of the parties of the INDIA bloc, staged a protest here on Monday and demanded resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Members of the IYF who held the demonstration at the Jantar Mantar also demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) be dismissed, and re-NEET conducted at the earliest.

Addressing the members, national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV said, “The Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are running away from the issue of rigging and paper leak in NEET-UG examination. Prime Minister Modi has time for Mann Ki Baat but he does not have enough time for the youth of the country to openly discuss this issue in the House.”

“Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded a discussion on this issue from the government but the Modi government is silent on this issue. Prime Minister Modi should take the resignation of the Education minister and cancel the NEET-UG examination as soon as possible and conduct a re-NEET.”

Last week the IYF passed a resolution against the ruling dispensation over the matter.

“The country has seen more than 70 paper leaks in the last seven years affecting millions of students but the BJP-led regime failed to offer any respite other than lip sympathy. The government has adopted an extremely arrogant approach towards the demands of the students for re-tests, cancellations, and investigation and tried to put down student agitation with brute force,” read the resolution.

The resolution demanded immediate cancellation of the NEET examination and a retest, a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities and paper leak, and the resignation of the education minister among others.