IYC’s protest at Jantar Mantar against Centre

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a protest against the Central government here at Jantar Mantar, accusing it of safeguarding business tycoon Gautam Adani on allegations of corruption and misuse of power.

The protest was led by grand old party’s youth wing president Uday Bhanu Chib in which several protesters, including those coming from other states, raised slogans against Adani . Speaking at the protest Chib said, “America has issued an arrest warrant against Gautam Adani for his scams, but the Centre is not taking any action against the businessman”.

He demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the matter. “We demand that Gautam Adani should be arrested as soon as possible, and the Prime Minister should focus on giving jobs to the youth of the country,” .

The IYC members after gathering at Jantar Mantar tried to march towards the Parliament, but were stopped by Delhi Police. Some of the protesters were detained but were later released after cops took them away from the areas surrounding the parliament in several buses.