IYC marks Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary with blood donation camp

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised a blood donation camp here on Tuesday to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

At the blood donation camp held at the IYC office, IYC National President Srinivas BV recalled the contribution of the former prime minister, calling him a visionary leader.

He said, “The thinking of the former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi ji, was a revolutionary, which laid the foundation of Young India. The foundation of the digital revolution that we see today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi ji in the country. It was Rajiv ji who gave voting power to the youth by reducing the age limit.”

He further said, “During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi ji had dreamed of strengthening the villages, the dream was fulfilled by Rajiv Gandhi ji. Through Panchayati Raj, he brought rights and power to the doorstep of the villages.”

“When there was an atmosphere of instability in the country, dissatisfaction grew from Punjab to Assam, Rajiv Gandhi ji followed the path of Bapu and kept the country united through peace agreements. Very few can do what Rajiv ji did for the country,” he added.

Noting that great men become immortal by laying down their lives for a cause, the IYC president said, “Rajiv Gandhi ji is one of them. Despite knowing about all the dangers, he continued to work for the country without caring for his life. His contribution to nation-building is unforgettable.”

Congress leaders, Sandeep Dixit and Jebi Mather, and members of the Youth Congress also participated in the blood donation camp.