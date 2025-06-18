Interstate drug syndicate busted, two suppliers of Cannabis held

A team of the Delhi Police busted an interstate drug syndicate with the arrest of two accused involved in the supply of cannabis using the pantry car of a train from Delhi’s Dwarka, it said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Manju Hussain (24) and Rakib Miyan (24), were residing in Sarfabad, Noida, although they were natives of Cooch Behar in West Bengal. As much as 28.781 kg of ganja was recovered by the police from two luggage bags that they had.

“During continuous monitoring of drug peddlers, information was received that a huge quantity of narcotic substances is being supplied in luggage bags from West Bengal through pantry cars of trains,” said Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

With this information, the team was immediately dispatched to the tipped location, and a raid was conducted near the BSES office, Sec-18, Dwarka, by the team, which led to the arrest of the duo along with the seizure of the narcotic substance from their possession.

While probing further into the case, it came out that drug peddlers are obtaining ganja from West Bengal.

Accordingly, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Dwarka North police station, the senior officer mentioned.

Adding further to his statement, he said, “The investigation is ongoing to bust the whole syndicate involved in the supply of ganja from West Bengal, and efforts are being made to trace the receiver of bulk orders of ganja in Delhi/NCR.”