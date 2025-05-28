Installation on Operation Sindoor placed at Dilli Haat to pay tribute to armed forces’ valour: Mishra

The Delhi tourism department on Wednesday inaugurated a special installation on “Operation Sindoor” at Dilli Haat, the iconic cultural hub, as a mark of respect for the armed forces.

Interestingly, the symbolic ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) has also been placed in the installation, which visitors can use as ’tilak.’

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra urged people to come to the venue, apply the vermilion as ’tilak’, and get photographed as a mark of reverence for the valour of the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prompt decision to strike terror camps in Pakistan.

The programme began with an inspiring message from the Prime Minister on the success of Operation Sindoor.

Mishra stated that Dilli Haat is not only a cultural hub of the national capital but also a favourite destination for lakhs of tourists from across the country and around the world.

He said that the installation in the name of Operation Sindoor is an effort to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces. It will serve as a reminder to both Indian citizens and international visitors of the extraordinary bravery and heroism of the nation’s soldiers.

The minister said the installation showcases the valour of the Indian forces, who crossed the international border to destroy terror camps and terrorists’ hideouts in Pakistan.

Mishra claimed that for the first time in the world’s history, a daring operation was carried out on the airbase of a nuclear power.

The minister said that the installation will remain at Dilli Haat for 15 days, while similar installations will also be set up at other locations across the national capital.

Mishra affirmed the government’s commitment to striving for the overall development of the city.