India’s first e-waste eco-park to be set up in Delhi: Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday announced that India’s first e-waste eco-park will be established at Holambi Kalan in Delhi, spanning 11.4 acres of land.

He stated that a global tender (RFQ-cum-RFP) will be floated soon, and the park will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model within 18 months.

Advertisement

Sirsa added that the project will involve a capital investment of ₹150 crore and an operational cost exceeding ₹325 crore.

Advertisement

The facility is designed to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, covering 106 item categories, and is expected to generate over ₹350 crore in revenue.

Highlighting the growing e-waste crisis, the Minister noted that India is the world’s third-largest e-waste generator, producing over 1.6 million metric tonnes annually, with a growth rate of 23 per cent. Delhi alone contributes nearly 9.5 per cent of this total.

“This is not just a facility—it is a commitment to the future,” Sirsa said. “The E-Waste Eco Park symbolizes Delhi’s transition to a circular economy where no resource is wasted and no worker is left behind. Through this, we are not just managing waste; we are building a future-ready city powered by innovation, employment, and sustainable industry.”

The Minister further stated that in addition to e-waste recycling, the park will include dedicated zones for dismantling, refurbishing, component testing, plastic recovery, and a second-hand electronics market.

The facility will also house skilling and training centres to formally upskill thousands of informal workers currently engaged in unregulated and hazardous e-waste handling.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a national transition to a circular economy, the Eco Park is one of four such facilities planned across the country, Sirsa said.

“Subsequently, it was decided that four facilities would be set up nationwide to manage e-waste and recover critical and rare earth materials in a scientific and environmentally safe manner. Delhi is among the first to take decisive action, committing land, governance support, and financial viability to this national imperative,” he added.