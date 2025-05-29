India’s first commercially approved Battery Energy Storage System in Delhi

Delhi’s Power Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inaugurated India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest standalone utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited at the 33 kV Kilokri Substation in New Delhi.

Sood termed the project a historic milestone in the energy sector, both for Delhi and the country noting that the system sets a new benchmark in regulatory and technological innovation across India.

Developed with support from IndiGrid, GEAPP, and TERI, this is South Asia’s largest standalone battery inverter-type power setup — based on advanced technology and through this initiative, the government aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply for residents, he added.

The Minister said implementing this 20 MW storage system would reduce the strain on Delhi’s power infrastructure and the government will scale up the model further, particularly in unauthorized colonies and areas with limited land availability or no existing grid.

Criticizing the previous AAP government, Sood alleged that in the past ten years, no concrete steps were taken to strengthen the city’s power infrastructure and major companies like DTL (Delhi Transco Limited) were neglected and pushed to the brink of collapse. “Today, those who used to make tall claims should witness the efforts of the current administration under CM Rekha Gupta while the self-proclaimed unemployed leaders have nothing constructive left to offer,” he alleged.