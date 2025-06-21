India Tourism Delhi celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga at the iconic Qutub Minar complex

In a vibrant celebration of India’s ancient wellness traditions, India Tourism Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, organized a grand Mass Yoga Session on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga. The event was held on Saturday at the Sun Dial Lawns of the Qutub Minar Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This year’s global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasized the deep connection between human well-being and ecological harmony. The event aimed to promote yoga as a powerful tool for physical vitality, mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual well-being, all essential for creating a healthy and sustainable world.

The celebration was graced by several dignitaries, including Gajendra Singh Yadav, Member of the Legislative Assembly; Lakshay Singhal, IAS, District Magistrate of South Delhi; Ms. Priyanga Wickramasinghe, Deputy High Commissioner at the Embassy of Sri Lanka; and Wathsala Amarasinghe, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Sri Lanka, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism.

Renowned yoga guru Gopal Rishi from Sukrit Wellness, along with his team, led participants through a series of Yogic Asanas and Pranayama techniques. In his address, Rishi emphasized the transformative impact of yoga on mental clarity, physical energy, and spiritual balance.

Over 400 participants attended the session, including members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), and the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). Also in attendance were regional tourist guides, students from Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials from the Archaeological Survey of India, faculty and students from the Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa (IHM), local residents, and officials from the Ministry of Tourism.

The program began with a welcome address by the Regional Director (North), followed by remarks from MLA Gajendra Singh Yadav. A moment of unity was felt as attendees watched the live broadcast of the Prime Minister’s address, which inspired reflection on the relevance of yoga in everyday life.

As a token of participation, all attendees received T-shirts, caps, and yoga mats. Students from IHM Pusa contributed meaningfully by introducing the program and sharing insights on how yoga connects culture, wellness, and tourism.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Principal of IHM, who acknowledged the contributions of all dignitaries, participants, volunteers, and supporting organizations.

The celebration fostered an atmosphere of peace, wellness, and cultural pride—reaffirming India’s global leadership in promoting yoga as a universal path to health and harmony.