India to receive above-normal rainfall during monsoon with neutral El Nino conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday that India is expected to receive above-average monsoon rainfall in 2025, with El Nino conditions expected to remain neutral.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that rainfall during the June to September monsoon season is projected to be 105% of the long-term average of 87 cm. El Nino conditions, which contribute to below-normal monsoon in India and the Indian subcontinent, are also not expected to develop this year.

The monsoon is vital to India’s agricultural sector, which sustains roughly 42.3% of the population and accounts for 18.2% of the national GDP.

However, climate scientists, as reported by PTI, note that while the number of rainy days is decreasing, instances of intense rainfall are rising, contributing to more frequent floods and droughts.

Heat wave conditions

At the same time, several regions in India are grappling with intense heat wave conditions. According to the IMD, West Rajasthan is expected to face heat wave conditions at isolated or scattered spots on April 14 and 15, with more severe heat waves anticipated in certain areas between April 16 and 18.

Gujarat may also experience heat wave conditions at isolated locations from April 15 to 17, the department said.

Additionally, areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to be affected by heat waves from April 16 to 18. Severe heat wave conditions are particularly expected in parts of East Rajasthan on April 18, the IMD added.