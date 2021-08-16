Independence Day 2021: Delhi Police personnel conferred Police Medals for their services

23 Officers and men of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for their Services i.e.06personnel for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 02for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 15for Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of Independence Day – 2021.
Sh. Amit Sharma, DCP, Sh. Anuj Kumar, ACP, HC Late Rattan Lal (Posthu), Ct. Pradeep Sharma, Ct. Mohit Kumar & Ct. Naveen have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG); Sh. Tusar Taba Jt. CP & SI Chacko V.C. have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished service, while Sh. Rajneesh Gupta, Addl. CP, Sh. Rajeev Ranjan, DCP, Sh. Vikram Kapali Porwal, DCP, Sh. Ajay Pal Singh, DCP, Sh. Sushil Kumar Singh, Addl. DCP, Sh. Govind Sharma, ACP, Ms. Shashi Bala, ACP, Inspr. (Min.) Satbir Singh, SI (Min.) Rajender Sharma & HC (Exe.) (Now ASI/SG) Dev Raj Sharma are among those who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)
Sh. Amit Sharma, DCP
Sh. Anuj Kumar, ACP
Late HC Rattan Lal
Ct. Pradeep Sharma
Ct. Mohit Kumar
Ct. Naveen
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service
Sh. Tusar Taba, Jt.CP
SI (Exe.) Chacko V.C
Police Medal for Meritorious Service
Sh. Rajneesh Gupta, Addl. CP
Rajeev Ranjan, DCP
Sh. Vikram Kapali Porwal, DCP
Sh. Ajay Pal Singh, DCP
Sh. Susheel Kumar Singh, Addl.DCP
Sh. Govind Sharma, ACP
Ms. Shashi Bala, ACP
Inspr. (Min.) Satya Parkash Mudgal
Inspr. (Min.) Satbir Singh
Inspr. (Steno) Krishan Kumar
Inspr. (Min./SR) Rajendra Singh Rawat
ASI (Min.) (Now SI) Rajender Sharma
SI (Supervisor/Ops.) (Now Inspr.) Chander Prakash
HC (Exe.) (Now ASI/SG) Dev Raj Sharma
HC (Exe.) (Now ASI/SG) Desh Raj