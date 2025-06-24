In a citywide drive, 3,433 potholes fixed in a day by PWD

In a ‘single-day’ targeted drive conducted across the national capital on Tuesday, a total of 3,433 potholes were fixed by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department, while minister Parvesh Verma himself monitored the work at various locations.

The work spanned across the length and breadth of the city covering a total length of 1400 KM roads, with the precision planning and the use of modern equipment, not affecting the normal life and traffic.

According to minister Verma, this wasn’t just a repair drive, but a message to the people of Delhi — that accountability is back, intent matters, and delivery is possible when leadership is serious.

This also comes close to the onset of monsoons, like the minister had earlier said that the work will be done in a day so that people do not face problems, as rains can arrive in Delhi anytime soon.

The government’s objective behind this mega campaign was to ensure that the residents of the national capital do not face problems due to potholes during rains, that turn out to be reasons behind accidents at many occasions, thus ensuring safety of commuters, especially those who use two-wheelers.

Verma has said,”Each pothole we fixed wasn’t just filled with tar —It was filled with determination to break the cycle of delays, corruption, and excuses.”

Across the different assembly constituencies of Delhi, the legislators personally monitored the ongoing drive to ensure that no compromise is made on either the quality, or any other aspect in fixing the potholes, and ensured that none is left without repair.

Minister Verma was himself seen inspecting the work done at different locations where he manually inspected the repair work done by the hardworking workers of the department, while a team of engineers also accompanied the minister to ensure there is no laxity in the work done.

Similarly, Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and other MLAs inspected and monitored the works in different places.

Meanwhile, commenting on the same, Verma has said that when the governance is honest, and is focused on public welfare, its work speaks for itself.

The drive covered main roads, internal lanes, and also the high-risk zones.

According to the minister, the target of repairing these 3,400 potholes was set through citizen complaints, zonal surveys, and drone mapping.

Over 200 maintenance vans — equipped with advanced repair technology and high-quality materials were deployed for this day-long campaign, while the minister has assured that these vans will remain active throughout the monsoon season to prevent the reformation of potholes.

More than 1,000 personnel including 70 AEs (Assistant Engineers), 150 JEs (Junior Engineers), workers, and supervisors were involved in this drive for time bound completion.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photos were taken before and after each repair, making any fraudulent work impossible, to ensure transparency.