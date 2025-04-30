Improve basic amenities for industrial workers in EWS colonies: Indraj to officials

Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperatives Ravinder Indraj Singh held a meeting with officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the basic amenities in the colonies developed for industrial workers and the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bawana area.

He issued directives to the concerned officials for the completion of the ongoing works that will ultimately help in improving the lives of the lesser privileged.

Advertisement

The minister emphasized the repair and construction of roads, sewerage and drainage systems, condition of boundary walls, uninterrupted supply of electricity and water, sanitation work, regular maintenance, and removal of encroachments in colonies developed for industrial workers and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Advertisement

Various civic issues related to areas such as Bawana Lal Flats, Shahbad Dairy area, Bawana JJ Colony, and Sector 20 Rohini, among others, were discussed in detail in the meeting chaired by the minister.

The social welfare minister stated that the development of colonies for the poor and underprivileged sections of the society is a priority for the CM Rekha Gupta led government.

He directed the officials to take immediate steps to provide relief to the general public and to begin work on new initiatives, aimed to make lives of the people belonging to the weaker sections of the society better.